Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $318,000 in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $267.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.84. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPAY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

