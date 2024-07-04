Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $457,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $113,885,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 142,863 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,816,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $272.58 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $180.47 and a 1 year high of $286.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.