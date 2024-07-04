Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.38. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

