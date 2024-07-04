High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.22

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as high as C$1.54. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 5,280 shares traded.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of C$75.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of C$18.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

In other High Arctic Energy Services news, Senior Officer Lonn Bate bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$30,200.00. Corporate insiders own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

