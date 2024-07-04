HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.98. 19,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 160,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $280,406 in the last three months. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at $21,009,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the third quarter worth $2,374,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

