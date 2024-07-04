HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Short Interest Update

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 344,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HireRight in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
HireRight Stock Performance
HireRight stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. HireRight has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 million, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.
HireRight Company Profile
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
