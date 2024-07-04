Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Up 9.4% in June

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hongli Group Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of HLP opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Hongli Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.
Hongli Group Company Profile
