Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Up 9.4% in June

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hongli Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of HLP opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Hongli Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Hongli Group Company Profile

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

