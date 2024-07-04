HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.79. 136,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,895,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

HUB Cyber Security Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.