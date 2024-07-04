HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Yamini Rangan Sells 2,877 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
HubSpot Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $592.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.64 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after acquiring an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in HubSpot by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
