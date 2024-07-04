HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 1,135 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87.
HubSpot Price Performance
HUBS opened at $592.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -223.64 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Institutional Trading of HubSpot
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Trading Halts Explained
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.