HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 1,135 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $592.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -223.64 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

