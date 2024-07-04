IG Design Group’s (IGR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.11) target price on the stock.

IG Design Group Stock Performance

IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.84 million, a PE ratio of -890.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.64. IG Design Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.04).

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

