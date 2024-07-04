iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,446,000 after buying an additional 6,791,529 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 477.7% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,514,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 771,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 880,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 777,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

