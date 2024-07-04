Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $229.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.79. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6,833.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 132,569 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 181.8% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 329,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 212,756 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 525,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

