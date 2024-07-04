Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $229.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.79. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.
See Also
