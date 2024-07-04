Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.51% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJUL stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

