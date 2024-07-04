Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 12,310,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.01.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innoviz Technologies
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.