InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE IHT opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,201,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $400.81 per share, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,702,192.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,201,961.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $914,341 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.