Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $1,332,400.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $60.82 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,007,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Get Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.