Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,367,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $773,290.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -99.65, a P/E/G ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.