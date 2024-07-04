Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares in the company, valued at $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

