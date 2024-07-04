Insider Selling: Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Sells 1,086 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Novanta stock opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $185.80.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
