Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 5,825 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $296,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,415.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80.

W stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,145,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,442,000 after acquiring an additional 103,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wayfair by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after buying an additional 119,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,595,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

