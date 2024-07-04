Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.80

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.80 and traded as low as C$16.25. Interfor shares last traded at C$16.56, with a volume of 225,991 shares.

IFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.80. The company has a market cap of C$852.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.64.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,037.91. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

