International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 22,533 shares trading hands.
International Isotopes Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.
International Isotopes Company Profile
International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.
