International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.27

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.27 and last traded at C$19.13, with a volume of 26992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

