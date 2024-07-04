International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.27

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.27 and last traded at C$19.13, with a volume of 26992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Petroleum
International Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.