Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sandeep Aujla Sells 1,061 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

INTU stock opened at $659.90 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.19 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $619.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,848,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

