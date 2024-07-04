Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Mark P. Notarainni Sells 965 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

Intuit stock opened at $659.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.19 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

