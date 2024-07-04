Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

INUV opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

