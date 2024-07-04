Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,838,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,091,000 after purchasing an additional 220,585 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 611,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 248,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 78,552 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

PXF stock opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

