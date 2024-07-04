Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 6.18% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

