Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Get Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF alerts:

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Price Performance

PXJ opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 million, a P/E ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.