Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Westside Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.