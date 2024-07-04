Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.90. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $491.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

