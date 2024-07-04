Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3,011.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182,373 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.9% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $83,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.90. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

