Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 84,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,370% from the previous session’s volume of 3,435 shares.The stock last traded at $32.51 and had previously closed at $32.44.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

