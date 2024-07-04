Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 252,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 177,551 shares.The stock last traded at $46.21 and had previously closed at $46.26.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,199,000 after buying an additional 84,418 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 934,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,570,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 752,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.