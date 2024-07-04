iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CMO Sells $148,332.60 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance
IRTC stock opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.22.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.
