iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $135.09 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

