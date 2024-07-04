iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1508 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.