iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 377.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.