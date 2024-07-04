iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 430.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.9% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 201,877 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

