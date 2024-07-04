iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.52

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.52 and traded as low as C$41.42. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF shares last traded at C$41.72, with a volume of 3,959 shares.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.68.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

