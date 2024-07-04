iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $220.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $220.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.25.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.