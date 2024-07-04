iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET) Trading Up 2%

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

