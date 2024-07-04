IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

ICLN opened at $13.59 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

