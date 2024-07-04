Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $15,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,078,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $128.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.