JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 5,882 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $220,633.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08.

On Friday, April 5th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

JFrog stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 71,009 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in JFrog by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in JFrog by 452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

