Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 23,188 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $37,399.30.

On Monday, June 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $20,789.81.

On Friday, May 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $14,228.50.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

JOBY stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

