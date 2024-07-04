JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 298,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

