JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.50) to GBX 1,850 ($23.40) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Antofagasta to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.35) to GBX 2,065 ($26.12) in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($31.87) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.97) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.82) to GBX 1,685 ($21.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,833.75 ($23.19).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 2,140 ($27.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,213.43, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,425 ($30.67). The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,186.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,956.82.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

