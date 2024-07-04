JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $239.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.65.

JPM stock opened at $208.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

